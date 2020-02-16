Maruti XL6-based Suzuki XL7 launched in Indonesia

The Maruti XL6-based Suzuki XL7 has been launched in Indonesia. The 7-seat SUV-styled MPV’s prices start at IDR 230,000,000 and go up to IDR 267,000,000.

The Suzuki XL7 is nearly identical to the Maruti XL6. It is distinguished with features like a black roof, black pillars, doors visors, unique 16-inch alloy wheels and a rear upper spoiler. The biggest difference, however, is on the inside. The Indonesian model goes for practicality over comfort with a bench for three passengers instead of two captain seats in the second row.

Suzuki offers the XL7 in Beta, Zeta and Alpha grades. The Zeta equipment line includes features like LED headlamps with DRL and auto-on function, front fog lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED rear combination lamps, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, second-row centre armrest and more.

The Beta trim’s highlights include LED rear combination lamps with LED light guide, electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs, rear defogger, passive keyless entry, engine push-start button, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, ventilated cup holders and first-row centre armrest. The Alpha grade adds door visors, rear upper spoiler, number plate chrome garnish, door sill guard and smart e-mirror.

The Suzuki XL6 is 4,450 mm long, 1,775 mm wide and 1,710 mm tall. It has a 2,740 mm wheelbase and 200 mm ground clearance. Under the hood, there’s the K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. The naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine can be linked to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki hasn’t revealed if it plans to launch the XL7 or introduce a 7-seat option in the XL6.