2020 Skoda Superb (facelift) spied in India, could be launched at Auto Expo 2020

The 2020 Skoda Superb has landed in India and its local testing has commenced. The facelifted model, unlike the old model, will be BS-VI compliant.

With the mid-cycle refresh, the Skoda Superb has received several subtle updates. At the front, the new model uses narrower, full LED Matrix headlights. Matrix headlight set-up was also seen on the recently unveiled 2020 Skoda Octavia. Apart from this, the larger radiator grille features double slats and protrudes a little further down into the restyled bumper. Thanks to the new bumper, there is an increase of 8 mm in the overall length to 4,869 mm.

At the rear, it features redesigned full LED tail lights with dynamic rear indicators. It will also sport a full-width chrome strip at the rear-end which will sit between the tweaked tail lamps. The clean-looking boot-lid will feature wide-spaced S-K-O-D-A lettering.

Inside, the facelifted Skoda Superb offers new decorative trims for the centre console and dashboard and new coloured contrasting stitching on the leather and Alcantara seats as well as on the armrests in the doors. Also new on the list are the seat covers for Ambition and Style trims.

The safety feature list has been updated with Predictive Cruise Control, Emergency Assist for multi-lane roads, and Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian Protection. Also, it will sport a new electromechanical brake booster along with aerodynamic covers on the rear axle suspension which is claimed to improve stability.

2020 Skoda Superb - Configurations

150 PS 1.5L TSI petrol engine, 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT, FWD

190 PS 2.0 TSI, 7-speed DSG, FWD

272 PS 2.0 TSI, 7-speed DSG, AWD

120 PS 1.6L TDI diesel, 7-speed DSG, FWD

150 PS 2.0L TDI, 6-speed MT/7-speed DSG, FWD

190 PS 2.0L TDI, 7-speed DSG, FWD/AWD

With the mid-cycle refresh, the Skoda Superb has also gained a plug-in hybrid variant with 'iV' suffix. It packs a 115 kW (156 PS) 1.4L TSI petrol engine and an 85 kW (115 PS) electric motor. The system produces a maximum power of 160 kW (218 PS) and of 400 Nm peak torque. It is offered with a 6-speed DSG.

The facelifted Skoda Superb could be launched in India at Auto Expo 2020.