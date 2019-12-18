Skoda Vision IN SUV concept teased, to debut at Auto Expo 2020

The Skoda MQB A0 IN SUV concept that will debut at Auto Expo 2020 officially has a name now - Skoda Vision IN. Here’s the first look at this model’s interior.

The sketch of the Skoda Vision IN SUV concept shows a wide dashboard arranged in tiers for sophisticated styling. This echoes the symmetrical contours of the brand’s signature radiator grille design as well. The ventilation louvres in the centre have a stealth-like hidden opening and are very wide, while the outer-end vents are large hexagonal units in a vertical orientation and with chrome frames. A chrome wing covers the entire dashboard and floats into the outer-end vents.

Indirectly attention-seeking are two large displays at the front, one being the free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and one being the fully digital instrument cluster or ‘Virtual Cockpit’ in Skoda’s lingo. The gear console is sort of floating into space, creating extra room for storage beneath it, and carries an ultra-compact and shiny shift lever.

The steering wheel, as opposed to the displays, is a D-cut compact unit with knurl wheels, and it confirms features like Lane Assist, cruise control, voice control and Bluetooth connectivity. The dashboard features a crystal element standing on the top, right in the middle, likely as a reflection of the Czech crystal glass art which is characterised by outstanding craftsmanship and happens to be one of the sources of inspiration for Skoda’s designers.

The dashboard and central armrest too appear to have a floating look that amplifies the minimalist nature of the interior design. Orange accents spread out across the cabin lend a sporty styling and a zest of youthfulness in what’s otherwise the classiest small SUV cabin for the suit-and-tie peeps. The concept is 4.26 metres long, and that’s all we know about its exterior as of now.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid MQB A0 IN sedan for India codenamed 'Skoda ANB', coming in late-2021

The Skoda Vision IN concept will spawn the first MQB A0 IN platform-based premium B-SUV. The market launch of this Kia Seltos rival will take place in Q2 2021 (April-June 2021).