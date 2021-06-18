Skoda Kushaq - Trims, Colors, Features and Specs Detailed

A couple of days ago, Skoda Auto finally announced that they will be revealing prices of the Kushaq on June 28, with deliveries commencing from July. The automaker has already started production of the SUV at its Chakan facility. With an over 95% localization level, the Kushaq is likely to be priced competitively around Rs 11 lakh – Rs 17 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV will be the first model to roll out under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 Project and be underpinned by the India-specific MQB AO IN platform.

The Skoda Kushaq will be available in three trim levels – Active, Ambition, and Style. There will be 5 colour shades available upon launch, namely, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Honey Orange, Carbon Steel and Tornado Red. The Kushaq will come loaded with features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and wireless MirrorLink, a 7-speaker audio system, two-spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, keyless entry, auto-dimming IRVM, and more. Safety features in the Kushaq include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors and camera, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX mounts, and a tyre-pressure monitoring system.

The Skoda Kushaq’s dimensions are 4,225 mm for length, a 1,760 mm width and a height of 1,612 mm. Its wheelbase of 2,651 mm is one of the longest in the segment while a ground clearance of 188 mm should see it tackle bad Indian road conditions without any issues. The boot capacity of the Kushaq is a respectable 385 litres.

Powertrain options for the Skoda Kushaq include a 1-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol which is also being used by the Volkswagen Polo, Vento and the Skoda Rapid. The engine makes 110 PS and 175 Nm of peak power and torque respectively and will be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. The other powertrain option is a 1.5-lite four-pot turbo petrol which currently does duty on the Volkswagen T-Roc and Skoda Karoq. It makes maximum power and torque figures of 150 PS and 250 Nm respectively and comes mated to a 7-speed DSG auto only.

