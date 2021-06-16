Prices Of Skoda Kushaq To Be Announced On June 28, 2021

The Skoda Kushaq is arguably one of the most exciting and important new car launches coming up this year. Skoda have now confirmed the launch date of the Kushaq in India - June 28, 2021. Bookings for the compact SUV will commence on the same day. Following that, the Kushaq will be in showrooms from July itself. The Skoda Kushaq is the first product from the Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 plan and also the first product to be underpinned by the localized MQB-A0-In platform. It is understood that Skoda will offer the Kushaq in three trims at launch - Active, Ambition and Style - with a special Monte Carlo trim following much later.

Skoda Kushaq - Exterior Design

The first thing that strikes you about the Kushaq is obviously its design. Skoda has taken a very sophisticated approach for the styling of the Kushaq. The sharp lines and creases and the bold detailing on the Kushaq give it a very handsome and European look. The face is characterized by a prominent and wide Skoda butterfly grille, flanked by a split-headlamp setup on either side. The Kushaq comes wearing heavy body cladding all around, and the rugged-looking skid plates on the front and rear bumper further add to its SUV-appeal. It looks quite butch and truly SUV-ish with its upright bonnet and flared wheel arches.

Skoda Kushaq - Interior and Features

On the inside, the Kushaq comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen that takes center stage on the dashboard. The cabin boasts of a dual-tone black-and-white color scheme with a gloss-black finish on several surfaces, adding some visual drama. The other most notable thing about the Kushaq's interior is its two-spoke steering wheel that seems to be a straight lift from the 2021 Superb. Some of the highlight features on the Kushaq include ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, six speakers and a 50w subwoofer, wireless Smartlink, electric sunroof, touch-based climate controls, my Skoda connect app and much more.

Skoda Kushaq - Powertrain Options

The Skoda Kushaq will be offered with two petrol engine options in India. VW Group's 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine will be the mainstay on the Kushaq and it produces 115PS of power and 175Nm of torque. This engine will come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Skoda will also be offering a larger 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine that will come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual. This engine produces 150PS and 250Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that does duty on the Karoq and the VW T-Roc. Both of these engines are now being locally manufactured in India. There will however be no diesel engine on offer.

Skoda Kushaq - Expected Price and Rivals

Being based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Skoda Kushaq will be sharing its underpinning with the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun, which will also be its arch rival. It will also take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Due to heavy localization and sharing of essential components with other models, Skoda should be able to position the Kushaq very aggressively in the market. We expect the prices to range between INR 11-17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.