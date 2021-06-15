Skoda Octavia Variant-Wise Features And Interior Detailed!

After a lot of anticipation and delays, Skoda finally launched the 2021 Octavia in India last week. What was a shocker and a let down for many was its price. Starting from INR 25.99 lakh for the Style variant and going up to INR 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Laurent&Klement variant, the new Skoda Octavia is pretty expensive for its class. To give you a perspective, the Octavia's only rival, the similarly-sized Hyundai Elantra, is priced between INR 17.85 - 21.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Although the new Octavia is clearly priced out of its comfort zone, Skoda does justify that price tag with top-notch features and a very premium cabin. Step inside the new Octy and you will know where your money has gone. If you cover the badge on the steering wheel, it feels almost as premium as some entry-level German luxury cars. It's not just the quality and premium feeling interior, but Skoda has also generously equipped the new Octavia with lots of features. Here's a detailed look at the features available with each trim of the Octy.

Skoda Octavia Style - INR 25.99 lakh

LED headlamps with DRLs

LED foglamps with cornering function

LED tail-lamps with dynamic turn indicators

17-inch alloy wheels

10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Virtual cockpit digital instrument screen

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity

Mirror Link

Dual-zone climate control

Paddle shifters

Ambient lighting

Puddle lamps

Keyless entry and go

Power-adjust driver seat with memory

Cruise control

Rain sensing wipers

Auto dimming mirror – internal and driver side

Driver side wing mirror defogger

6 airbags (dual front, front side and curtain)

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear view camera

ABS with EBD

ESC

Hill start assist

Multi collision braking

Anti-Slip Regulation

Electronic differential lock

Skoda Octavia Lauren&Klement - INR 28.99 lakh

Adaptive LED headlamps

Tyre pressure monitor

8 airbags (addition of rear side airbags)

Fatigue alert

Powered boot lid with hands-free opening

Powered co-driver seat with memory function

Canton sound system

Rear sun visors – doors and windscreen

Wireless smartphone charger

Hands free parking

However, it must be pointed out that the new Octavia misses out on a few important features which are very much expected at this price point. And the biggest miss in this regard has been a sunroof, something which Indians really love, even though it is not the most suited for our climate conditions. To make matter worse, even the Hyundai Elantra comes with a single-pane sunroof. In fact, you will find full panoramic sunroofs in some similarly priced SUVs or even in much more affordable SUVs, and that highlights the lack even more.

Also Read : Skoda Slavia (Rapid Replacement) Spied Testing On Our Roads - Full Details

The fact is that the Korean duo of Hyundai and Kia have spoiled buyers with so many features in their cars as standard, any miss by any other manufacturer becomes greatly highlighted. And it's not just about the sunroof, but the new Octavia also misses out on a few more features such as ventilated seats and drive modes. Even a sub-compact SUV such as the Kia Sonet gets ventilated seats and something like the Hyundai Creta gets drive modes and traction modes, both models way more affordable than the Octy.

In terms of design, the interior of the new Octavia is dominated by the floating touchscreen and most buttons have been replaced with touch-based controls. The dashboard has a beautiful layered design and Skoda’s new two-spoke steering wheel with knurled scroll wheels is also a great highlight of the new Octavia. The 2021 Skoda Octavia is powered by VW Group's 2.0L TSI engine. This engine already does duty on the Skoda Superb and it produces 190hp and 320Nm of torque. It solely comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.