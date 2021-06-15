Skoda Octavia Variant-Wise Features And Interior Detailed!

After a lot of anticipation and delays, Skoda finally launched the 2021 Octavia in India last week. What was a shocker and a let down for many was its price. Starting from INR 25.99 lakh for the Style variant and going up to INR 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Laurent&Klement variant, the new Skoda Octavia is pretty expensive for its class. To give you a perspective, the Octavia's only rival, the similarly-sized Hyundai Elantra, is priced between INR 17.85 - 21.12 lakh (ex-showroom).
Although the new Octavia is clearly priced out of its comfort zone, Skoda does justify that price tag with top-notch features and a very premium cabin. Step inside the new Octy and you will know where your money has gone. If you cover the badge on the steering wheel, it feels almost as premium as some entry-level German luxury cars. It's not just the quality and premium feeling interior, but Skoda has also generously equipped the new Octavia with lots of features. Here's a detailed look at the features available with each trim of the Octy.
Skoda Octavia Style - INR 25.99 lakh
- LED headlamps with DRLs
- LED foglamps with cornering function
- LED tail-lamps with dynamic turn indicators
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Virtual cockpit digital instrument screen
- Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity
- Mirror Link
- Dual-zone climate control
- Paddle shifters
- Ambient lighting
- Puddle lamps
- Keyless entry and go
- Power-adjust driver seat with memory
- Cruise control
- Rain sensing wipers
- Auto dimming mirror – internal and driver side
- Driver side wing mirror defogger
- 6 airbags (dual front, front side and curtain)
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Rear view camera
- ABS with EBD
- ESC
- Hill start assist
- Multi collision braking
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Electronic differential lock
Skoda Octavia Lauren&Klement - INR 28.99 lakh
- Adaptive LED headlamps
- Tyre pressure monitor
- 8 airbags (addition of rear side airbags)
- Fatigue alert
- Powered boot lid with hands-free opening
- Powered co-driver seat with memory function
- Canton sound system
- Rear sun visors – doors and windscreen
- Wireless smartphone charger
- Hands free parking
However, it must be pointed out that the new Octavia misses out on a few important features which are very much expected at this price point. And the biggest miss in this regard has been a sunroof, something which Indians really love, even though it is not the most suited for our climate conditions. To make matter worse, even the Hyundai Elantra comes with a single-pane sunroof. In fact, you will find full panoramic sunroofs in some similarly priced SUVs or even in much more affordable SUVs, and that highlights the lack even more.
The fact is that the Korean duo of Hyundai and Kia have spoiled buyers with so many features in their cars as standard, any miss by any other manufacturer becomes greatly highlighted. And it's not just about the sunroof, but the new Octavia also misses out on a few more features such as ventilated seats and drive modes. Even a sub-compact SUV such as the Kia Sonet gets ventilated seats and something like the Hyundai Creta gets drive modes and traction modes, both models way more affordable than the Octy.
In terms of design, the interior of the new Octavia is dominated by the floating touchscreen and most buttons have been replaced with touch-based controls. The dashboard has a beautiful layered design and Skoda’s new two-spoke steering wheel with knurled scroll wheels is also a great highlight of the new Octavia. The 2021 Skoda Octavia is powered by VW Group's 2.0L TSI engine. This engine already does duty on the Skoda Superb and it produces 190hp and 320Nm of torque. It solely comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
