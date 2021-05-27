Czech carmaker, Skoda is all set to launch its all-new compact SUV, Kushaq, in the Indian market. Prices of the new model are likely to be revealed by next month, and its deliveries will commence in July this year. Ahead of its official launch, a picture of the production-spec Skoda Kushaq coloured in white has surfaced online.

Also Read- Skoda Kushaq Rendered in Two-Door Topless Avatar

It has already been known that the Skoda Kushaq will be sold with two petrol engine options- a 1.0-litre three-pot turbo and a 1.5-litre 4-pot turbo. The former develops 115bhp of peak power, while the latter shreds out 150bhp. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor will even feature Active Cylinder Technology (ACT). This will switch off two cylinders as per the power requirement, and the cylinders will be reactivated by the system if more grunt is needed. Thus, Skoda ACT will surely enhance the fuel mileage of the car by reducing consumption.

Both the engine options will come mated to a 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT or a 7-speed DSG, depending upon your pick. The all-new Skoda Kushaq will be based on the company’s MQB AO IN platform. This platform will even underpin the upcoming VW Taigun. Moreover, this platform should help Skoda price the Kushaq aggressively whilst still selling a contemporary vehicle. The SUV will offer ample cabin space and 385-litres of boot space. The upcoming Skoda SUV will come loaded with all the bells & whistles one expects from a vehicle in this class, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless MirrorLink and ‘mySkodaConnect’.

Also Read : Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Visualised - Looks Rad! [Video]

It will also feature in-car Wi-Fi, ventilated seats, a six-speaker audio system, audio podcasts through SIM-based internet access, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, a wireless charging pad and USB Type-C ports. In terms of safety, the SUV will feature six airbags, a three-point seat belt for all occupants, electronic stability control, hill hold control, intelligent multi-collision braking system, ISOFIX mounts for child seats, tyre pressure monitoring system and much more. In the Indian market, Skoda Kushaq will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and the upcoming VW Taigun.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.