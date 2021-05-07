Skoda Kushaq (Hyundai Creta-Rival) Launch Timeline Revealed

Czech automaker, Skoda will soon launch its first-ever compact SUV in our market in the form of the Vision-IN-based Kushaq. Already, people around India are excited about the official launch of the Skoda Kushaq and are asking Zac Hollis regarding its launch timeline. After looking at all the queries, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India has tweeted that they will launch the Kushaq in India next month, and the deliveries of the SUV will commence in July 2021.

In June full prices and specification will be announced. Then we will open bookings. — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) May 1, 2021

All the specifications & pricing of the car will be revealed in June 2021, and the bookings of the SUV will commence in the same month. It is expected to be retailed at a starting price of INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker will offer the SUV in three variants- Ambition, Active and Style. In the Indian market, it will rub shoulders with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and the upcoming VW Taigun.

The competition in the compact SUV segment of the Indian market has been rapidly increasing. The all-new Skoda SUV will be based on the company’s MQB-AO-IN platform, which allows the carmaker to price the model competitively. The Kushaq will be 4,200 mm long and will have a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. It will be offered with two engine options. The SUV will get propelled by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and a more potent 1.5-litre TSI gasoline mill. The former develops 115 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque, while the latter shreds out power and torque outputs of 150 PS and 250 Nm, respectively.

The 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit will come paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, while the 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor will be offered with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DSG. It will come loaded with safety features like ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, multi-collision braking system, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, six airbags, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system and much more. Moreover, it will feature all the bells & whistles like a multi-information display, cruise control, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, steering mounted controls, sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and so on.