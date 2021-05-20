All-New Skoda Octavia India Launch Confirmed For Next Month

The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia was already supposed to be launched in India by now. However, due to the second wave of pandemic along with the resultant lockdown in many states, the automaker had no choice other than to postpone the launch. That said, Skoda Auto India has now revealed that the new Octavia will be launching in June 2021, with deliveries starting immediately.

The new launch timeline has been revealed by Zac Hollis, Director at Skoda Auto India, in his response to a Twitter user who had asked about the new Skoda Octavia’s launch date. The fourth-generation Octavia was globally revealed almost two years ago. However, the executive sedan segment in India is currently going through a very lean period in terms of sales. The Hyundai Elantra is the only executive sedan on sale in India today, with the Honda Civic being discontinued a few months ago. Skoda has stated that it will be bringing only the turbo-petrol powered Octavias to India as the local subsidiary of the Czech carmaker has given on oil-burners for now.

Zac also provided an update on the compact Skoda Karoq. Replying to another Twitter user, he said that there are no further plans for the premium in India, with the company's focus shifting to the smaller Kushaq instead. Zac further stated there are no plans for the Rapid CNG in India. The sedan was spotted testing in Pune a few months ago, leading to speculations that the model could be launching in India soon. Skoda does offer CNG powertrains for its vehicles in other markets. Given the lower running costs of CNG compared to petrol or diesel, India does seem like an apt market for the automaker to launch a CNG powered version of the Rapid. However, the latest revelation has clearly ruled out the launch prospects of the new engine variant.

