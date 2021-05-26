VW Taigun Spotted Sans Camouflage Ahead of Launch

Volkswagen and Skoda showcased several products and concepts at the 2020 Indian Auto Expo, one of them being the concept version of the VW Taigun compact SUV. The Taigun is based on the VW Group’s new MQB-A0-IN Platform with 95% of the parts produced locally. Recently, reports have surfaced that select VW dealerships have started taking bookings for the Taigun, which means the compact SUV will be going on sale very soon. And today, we have come across a video of a Volkswagen Taigun test mule.

As you can see in the video above, the VW Taigun carries VW’s current design philosophy with the signature tri-slat grille with chrome bars, LED matrix headlamps and DRLS, angular bonnet, and a sporty bumper with a faux skid plate. You will also notice a lot of chrome treatment around the fog lamp assembly. Over to the side, the Taigun gets silver-finished roof rails, chrome-finished window line, black body cladding, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear-end of the Taigun features a roof-mounted spoiler, LED taillights, and a faux skid plate.

Moving to the interior, expect the VW Taigun to be among the most feature-packed vehicles in its segment. The compact SUV will get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, VW’s virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster system, auto climate control, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and more. Furthermore, It has been reported that VW may equip the Tagiun with its ADAS tech, which includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection system, lane keep assist, collision warning systems, parking assistance and more.

It is expected that the VW Taigun will be available with two powertrain choices, both petrol. The 1-litre TSI makes 110 PS and 175 of peak power and torque while the bigger 1.5-litre TSI churns out peak power and torque figures of 150 PS and 250 Nm. A 6-speed manual will be standard across the range, with the 1-litre models to be offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The 1.5-litre models, on the other hand, will be offered with a 7-speed DSG. Upon launch, the VW Taigun will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and its sibling, the upcoming Skoda Kushaq.

