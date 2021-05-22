Skoda Kushaq Rendered in Two-Door Topless Avatar

One of the most exciting new launches coming up this year has to be the new Skoda Kushaq. The Czech carmaker has already revealed the compact SUV in its production-spec guise and it will be launched in the market next month. One of the biggest highlights of the Kushaq has to be exterior design and styling, which is sure to turn heads on the road. There's surely much more potential to the Kushaq's design than what meets the eye. So here we have a wild imagination of the Skoda Kushaq in a top-less convertible avatar that will definitely captivate your senses.

In India, there’s no compact or mid-size SUV that's offered as a convertible from the factory. The only SUV with such a body style we can think of is the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, which is also enough to suggest that such a body style is indeed possible for an SUV. This rendering of the Skoda Kushaq has been created by digital artist Shoeb R. Kalania, and it looks very attractive and eye-catching. Being a convertible, this Kushaq has been completely stripped off its roof, which will give an airy and sunny experience to the passengers in the cabin.

Also Read : Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Visualised - Looks Rad! [Video]

The Kushaq's four-door layout has also been given a miss for a two-door version, and we must say that the two-door styling suits the Skoda Kushaq quite well. The size of the front door has also been increased for easy ingress and egress. This also greatly helps the proportions of the SUV in this rendering, now that the roof is missing. Moreover, the stock 17-inch alloy wheels have been replaced with bigger 19-inch alloys from the Skoda Octavia vRS. Other than this, no changes have been made to the car.

Speaking of the Kushaq, it will be offered with two petrol engine options in India. VW Group's 115PS/175Nm 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine will be the mainstay on the Kushaq. This engine will come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Skoda will also be offering a larger 150PS/250Nm 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine that will come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual. This is the same engine that does duty on the Karoq and the VW T-Roc. Both of these engines are now being locally manufactured in India.

Being based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Skoda Kushaq will be sharing its underpinning with the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun, which will also be its arch rival. It will also take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Due to heavy localization and sharing of essential components with other models, Skoda should be able to position the Kushaq very aggressively in the market. We expect the prices to range between INR 10-16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.