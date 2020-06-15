The Skoda Kamiq has been spied in India again. Some media reports are spreading false rumours that it will be launched in India. It’s actually being used to prepare the Skoda Vision IN for launch in the country.

The Skoda Vision IN is essentially a Skoda Kamiq spin-off. Now, there are two Skoda Kamiq SUVs existing internationally, one developed for China that came out earlier and the other developed for Europe. The Chinese model sits on an older PQ-series platform. The European model, on the other hand, rides on the newer MQB A0 platform. The Skoda Vision IN is a derivative of this SUV, with market-specific changes to the design and platform.

Compared to the European Skoda Kamiq spied in India again, the Skoda Vision IN has a more rugged exterior design with higher ground clearance and a tougher design, especially at the front. The interior is likely to be more similar, though. The platform of the Indian SUV is MQB A0 IN, a low-cost version of the MQB A0 platform.

Besides cost-cutting measures, the MQB A0 IN platform is being designed to adapt to various other market-specific requirements, like the temperature range of the air-conditioning for instance. The MQB A0 IN platform will also offer a longer wheelbase for more space for the rear-seat occupants, of 2,671 mm. For reference, the European Skoda Kamiq’s wheelbase measures 2,651 mm.

Skoda will likely sell the production Vision IN with 1.0-litre TSI (110 PS/175 Nm) and 1.0-litre TSI EVO (150 PS/250 Nm) turbocharged petrol engines and 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG automatic transmissions. LED headlights, LED tail lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch virtual instrument cluster, 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected vehicle services, wireless phone charger and six airbags are among the expected main features.

Skoda will likely launch the production Vision IN in India in Q2 2021 (April-June 2021). Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.