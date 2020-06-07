Skoda Vision IN patent images leaked: Clearest look yet at the upcoming Skoda SUV

The Skoda Vision IN that debuted at Auto Expo 2020 is coming to showrooms near you in 2021, most likely in the April-June quarter. IndianAutosBlog.com has got its hands on the patent images of the upcoming Skoda SUV, which give the clearest look yet at its exterior.

The MQB A0 IN platform-based Skoda Vision IN can be seen as a derivative of the MQB A0 platform-based Skoda Kamiq, but with some cost-cuttings and a tougher exterior design. Higher ground clearance and a more aggressive front end, courtesy bigger headlamps, forward-leaning solid ribs in the radiator grille and large side air intakes, give it a tougher look. The black cladding all around also has a significant contribution in giving it a proper SUV character.

The production Skoda Vision IN will carry a different name. It will have a toned-down design, obviously, more so on the inside. The concept measures 4,256 mm length and a wheelbase of 2,671 mm wheelbase. It sports 19-inch alloy wheels and employs the 150 PS 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.

The production Skoda Vision IN will have similar dimensions, but it will likely feature 17-inch alloy wheels. Because of poor roads, no automaker in India offers a premium B-SUV with 18-inch or even bigger alloy wheels, and we doubt Skoda will be the one to change the tradition.

The production version will likely come with 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged petrol engine options and 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission choices. The turbocharged three-cylinder engine may produce 110 PS and 175 Nm of torque. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine should develop 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. This is the only engine which might be offered with a 7-speed DCT option. An AWD system won’t be available.

As for features, Skoda will likely offer the production Vision IN with LED headlights, LED rear lights, panoramic sunroof LED ambient light, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected vehicle services, six airbags, etc.

The Skoda Vision IN will compete with the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks in India. Its prices should start from around INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.