Bajaj Chetak electric to get three-year/50,000 km warranty, 15,000 km service interval

Bajaj Auto recently concluded the Chetak Electric Yatra at its corporate office in Akurdi. The 3,000 km ride, which was flagged off from Delhi on 16 October 2019 travel through Agra, Jaipur, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Panaji before concluding Pune. Apart from concluding the ride, the company officials revealed finer details about the warranty and service interval for the Chetak electric scooter at the ceremony held in Pune.

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will be backed by a three-year/50,000 km warranty. Moreover, the service interval of the electric scooter stands at a commendable 15,000 km. The two-wheeler brand also claimed that the battery pack on the Chetak electric is designed to last 70,000 km, although that’s not the warranty period.

While Bajaj Auto unveiled the new Chetak in October this year, the electric scooter is yet to be launched in the Indian market. Indian Autos Blog had learnt at the unveiling event that the new Chetak electric will be launched in our market in January 2020. The company is likely to commence the booking process just before the launch. Bajaj Auto will introduce its first electric scooter in Pune and Bengaluru in the initial phase.

To give you a quick recap, the new Bajaj Chetak electric scooter packs retro-styling that is further enhanced with modern features such as full LED lighting, backlit switchgear and a digital instrument console. Engine specifications on the Chetak electric include a 4 kW motor. The vehicle features two drive modes and a reverse assist mode. The Eco mode is claimed to deliver 100 km while the Sports mode promises 80 km per charge. The charge and discharge functions are handled by the Intelligent Battery Management System.

Bajaj Auto also confirmed at the event in Pune that the Chetak platform will be used by KTM and Husqvarna to develop their own electric scooters. Regular readers would know that KTM Industries AG has already confirmed the plans to develop and manufacture performance electric two-wheelers with Bajaj Auto. The KTM and Husqvarna branded electric scooters are yet to reach the development phase, and they are currently being discussed. Needless to say, the KTM and Husqvarna branded electric scooters will feature completely different styling than the Bajaj Chetak electric.