Royal Enfield showrooms start re-opening ahead of Meteor 350 launch

Select Royal Enfield showrooms have started re-opening as lockdown restrictions ease. The Chennai-based company is expected to launch the Meteor 350 soon.

India went into a complete lockdown on 25 March 2020 to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Since then, the nationwide lockdown is still in place. However, the Indian Govt has now given certain relaxations enabling various industries and businesses to resume operations.

Following all the mandatory guidelines issued by the Indian Govt, select Royal Enfiled showrooms in certain parts of the country have reopened their doors. The company took to its social media channels to announce the news. It said, “We are glad to announce that our doors are open to welcome you back to a lifelong pursuit of exploration and adventure. Our staff and service stations are following the highest standards of hygiene and every precaution is being taken to ensure that your experience with us is safe and pleasant.”

The Chennai-based company has requested its customers to call their nearest Royal Enfield dealerships and book an appointment before planning their visit. This will help to maintain social distancing and reduce large gatherings of people.

As per the guidelines issued by the Indian Govt on 1 May 2020 with regards to resumption of manufacturing, industrial and commercial business activities, Royal Enfield resumed operations at its Oragadam plant near Chennai. The company had said its other two manufacturing facilities - Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal - will restart operations in a phased manner. Since the production has restarted, this means that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 could be launched in India soon. The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 successor is one of the most anticipated motorcycles of this year. Below are some of its expected key features:

Round halogen headlamp with circumferential LED DRL

New instrument cluster with a secondary dial

Teardrop fuel tank with simple ‘Royal Enfield’ sticker

Retro-styled taillight and turn signals

Alloy wheels with body-coloured pinstripes

LHS chain drive

Also Read: Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes to feature Bluetooth connectivity & navigation

In other news, Royal Enfield has hiked the prices of select BS6 models including the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350, and Royal Enfield Himalayan.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.