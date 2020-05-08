The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launch has gotten closer, as Royal Enfield has resumed manufacturing operations at its Oragadam plant near Chennai.

The production-ready Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was spotted in March this year. This hinted that the bike could be launched very soon. However, a nationwide lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus forcing companies to shut down operations. Royal Enfield suspended all of its manufacturing operations on 23 March 2020 and thus the launch of the Meteor 350, which was said to take place in April, was delayed.

While the country is still under lockdown, the concerned authorities have given some relaxation in various parts of the nation. On 1 May 2020, the Indian Government announced a set of new guidelines with regards to resumption of manufacturing, industrial and commercial business activities. Consequently, Royal Enfield has reopened its manufacturing plants.

Royal Enfield has said that its manufacturing unit at Oragadam, near Chennai, is the first production facility where the operations have been resumed in a staggered manner with minimal staff over a single shift. There is complete compliance with norms of social distancing and workplace sanitisation. Operations at the other two manufacturing facilities - Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal - will be started in a phased manner.

Since the production has now restarted, this means that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launch date gets closer. The Royal Enfield Thunderbird successor is one of the most anticipated motorcycles of this year. Below are some of its expected key features are:

Round halogen headlamp with circumferential LED DRL

New instrument cluster with a secondary dial

Teardrop fuel tank with simple ‘Royal Enfield’ sticker

Retro-styled taillight and turn signals

Alloy wheels with body-coloured pinstripes

LHS chain drive

As for the engine, Royal Enfield is expected to put an all-new mill in the upcoming Meteor 350. The exact figures remain a mystery so far. However, it is being speculated that the Chennai-based two-wheeler company has worked extensively on this engine. It would feature a single overhead camshaft (SOHC) instead of a push-road based layout. It would also have an electronic fuel-injection system. The new powerplant is also expected to have lower vibrations and a higher level of refinement.