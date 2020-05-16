Prices of BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 hiked - IAB Report

Royal Enfield has given the BS6 Classic 350 a price hike. The first BS6-compliant Royal Enfield motorcycle now costs up to INR 2,755 more.

The BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 single-channel ABS used to cost INR 1.57 lakh* till now. It is available in 4 colour options that include Chestnut Red, Ash, Mercury Silver and Redditch Red. The more premium BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 dual-channel ABS had a starting price of INR 1.65 lakh*. It is available in 6 colour options - Chrome Black, Classic Black, Stealth Black, Stormrider Sand, Airborne Blue and Gunmetal Grey. Out of these, the Stealth Black and Gunmetal Grey colour variants have alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres.

Check out the price hikes for the BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the table below:

Model Colour Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike BS6 Classic 350 Single-Channel ABS Chestnut Red, Ash, Mercury Silver, and Redditch Red INR 1,57,097 INR 1,59,851 INR 2,754 BS6 Classic 350 Dual-Channel ABS Classic Black INR 1,65,026 INR 1,67,780 INR 2,754 Airborne Blue and Stormrider Sand INR 1,75,217 INR 1,77,972 INR 2,755 Gunmetal Grey INR 1,78,573 INR 1,81,327 INR 2,754 Chrome Black and Stealth Black INR 1,81,727 INR 1,84,482 INR 2,755

Except for the price hike, the BS6 Classic 350 has received no changes. It uses the same revised 346 cc single-cylinder engine that has been fitted in the Bullet 350 BS6. It comes with fuel injection and produces 19.1 BHP of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and generates 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

The BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 competes with the BS6 Jawa Classic and BS6 Jawa Forty which are available at a starting price of INR 1.73 lakh* and INR 1.60 lakh* respectively.

Apart from the BS6 Classic 350, the BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan and Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 have also received price hikes.

In other news, Royal Enfield is planning to offer new convenience features on its upcoming bikes. In future Royal Enfield bikes, customers would be able to connect their smartphones to the instrument clusters via Bluetooth and benefit from turn-by-turn navigation.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi