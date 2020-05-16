Prices of BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 hiked - IAB Report

Royal Enfield has given the BS6 Classic 350 a price hike. The first BS6-compliant Royal Enfield motorcycle now costs up to INR 2,755 more.

The Classic 350 was Royal Enfield's first motorcycle to be upgraded to BS6.

The BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 single-channel ABS used to cost INR 1.57 lakh* till now. It is available in 4 colour options that include Chestnut Red, Ash, Mercury Silver and Redditch Red. The more premium BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 dual-channel ABS had a starting price of INR 1.65 lakh*. It is available in 6 colour options - Chrome Black, Classic Black, Stealth Black, Stormrider Sand, Airborne Blue and Gunmetal Grey. Out of these, the Stealth Black and Gunmetal Grey colour variants have alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres.

Check out the price hikes for the BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the table below:

ModelColourOld BS6 Price*New BS6 Price*Price Hike
BS6 Classic 350 Single-Channel ABSChestnut Red, Ash, Mercury Silver, and Redditch RedINR 1,57,097INR 1,59,851INR 2,754
BS6 Classic 350 Dual-Channel ABSClassic BlackINR 1,65,026INR 1,67,780INR 2,754
Airborne Blue and Stormrider SandINR 1,75,217INR 1,77,972INR 2,755
Gunmetal GreyINR 1,78,573INR 1,81,327INR 2,754
Chrome Black and Stealth BlackINR 1,81,727INR 1,84,482INR 2,755

Except for the price hike, the BS6 Classic 350 has received no changes. It uses the same revised 346 cc single-cylinder engine that has been fitted in the Bullet 350 BS6. It comes with fuel injection and produces 19.1 BHP of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and generates 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

The BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 competes with the BS6 Jawa Classic and BS6 Jawa Forty which are available at a starting price of INR 1.73 lakh* and INR 1.60 lakh* respectively.

The BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 now costs up to INR 2,755 more.

Apart from the BS6 Classic 350, the BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan and Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 have also received price hikes.

In other news, Royal Enfield is planning to offer new convenience features on its upcoming bikes. In future Royal Enfield bikes, customers would be able to connect their smartphones to the instrument clusters via Bluetooth and benefit from turn-by-turn navigation.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 - Image Gallery

