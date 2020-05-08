Royal Enfield is planning to introduce new convenience features for its upcoming bikes. The Chennai-based company will provide Bluetooth connectivity and navigation in its future products, as per a new media report.

Royal Enfield bikes have simple construction and electricals. Their instrument clusters are pretty much barebones and typically include speedometer, odometer and fuel gauge. Even its top-of-the-line models like the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 don’t even have a clock. However, things could change in the future as the company is planning to offer Bluetooth connectivity and navigation on its bikes.

As per the latest media reports, Royal Enfield would offer the new features in at least 2-3 future models. Customers would be able to connect their smartphones to the instrument clusters via Bluetooth and benefit from turn-by-turn navigation. The company could also implement other Bluetooth-related functions like answering calls, changing music, etc. However, information regarding this is still scarce. These features aren’t the latest breakthrough in the motorcycle industry but they would surely be the firsts for Royal Enfiled bikes.

It is also being anticipated that the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 could be the first motorcycle to come equipped with the aforementioned new features. The semi-digital instrument cluster of the Thunderbird successor is big enough to display turn-by-turn navigation. Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Meteor 350 in India soon after the current lockdown is lifted on 17 May 2020.

Also Read: Did Royal Enfield just rule-out the rumoured Himalayan 650?

In other news, rumours about Royal Enfield planning to launch 14 new bikes have spread like wildfire on the internet. However, these are nothing but deceptively generated fake news, because the company has not even remotely hinted anything of that sort, let alone formally announce.