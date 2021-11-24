Royal Enfield SG650 Concept Unveiled at EICMA 2021

Royal Enfield SG650 Concept motorcycle has been unveiled at the EICMA 2021. It marks another chapter in the brand’s 120-year-old journey of creative expression and conceptual development.

The SG650 Concept is the result of a challenge set to Royal Enfield’s Industrial Design Team by Mark Wells, Chief of Design. At its core, the message underpinning the concept build was about celebrating ‘transition’. The aim, through this challenge, was for the Royal Enfield team to embark on a new creative journey with the SG650 Concept; starting from within Royal Enfield’s classic design sensibilities and then pushing into a whole new era of what the Royal Enfield’s of the future could look like.

There are some really special elements to this motorcycle that are a first for a Royal Enfield concept - many of the component parts have been individually, one-off fabricated or designed exclusively for this motorcycle.

The tank has been CNC billet machined from a solid block of aluminium, as have the wheel rims with integrated ABS, bespoke designed brake calipers, and dual front brake disks. The upside-down forks, integrated aluminium top yoke / nacelle unit and low rise extra-wider bars with all aluminium switch cubes all add elements of originality and design progression to the concept - while the twin rear shocks, mounted to the classic chassis loop, hand stitched black leather floating solo seat are a clear nod to our past.

Graphically, the blacked-out 650 Twin engine and exhaust system compliment our imagined near future, while the polished aluminium forms transitioning with a “digital transformation” graphic across the motorcycle speak to the progression of the brand.