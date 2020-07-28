New Royal Enfield Classic 350 silencers launched, prices start from INR 3.3K

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has a huge fan base in India. No wonder why it is one of the best-selling models of the Chennai-based motorcycle brand. Just like for other Royal Enfield bikes, the company also provides a wide range of optional accessories, such as panniers, seat, luggage rack, engine guard, and more, for the Classic 350. Royal Enfield has now added a bunch of new silencers in the list of original accessories for the 350cc motorcycle.

A total of 16 new Royal Enfield Classic 350 silencers have been launched with prices ranging from INR 3,300 to INR 3,600. The new silencers are available in 3 different types including straight cut end cap, slashed cut end cap, and tapered cut end cap. All of them come in either full-black or silver finish. Royal Enfield has also provided an option for going either with black end cap or silver end cap with all the types.

While interested buyers can check out the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 silencers on the company’s official website, they cannot simply buy them online and get them delivered at their home address. To purchase any of the new silencers, customers will need to place an order on the website and select one of their nearest dealerships. The package will be delivered to that dealership and customers can get the silencer installed in their Classic 350 there only.

The Classic 350 was Royal Enfield’s first BS6-compliant product that was launched in the country earlier this year. It is powered by a 346cc, single-cylinder engine which complies with the Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. The air-cooled mill comes with a fuel injection system and is capable of producing a maximum power of 19.1 bhp at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The transmission here is a 5-speed unit.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.