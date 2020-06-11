Royal Enfield introduces Contactless Purchase & Contactless Service initiatives

Royal Enfield has introduced Contactless Purchase and Contactless Service options in India. The Chennai-based two-wheeler giant has taken these initiatives to enhance customer satisfaction and ensure their maximum safety and convenience.

Under the Royal Enfield Contactless Purchase option, customers can now bring home their favourite Royal Enfield bike without even walking into a dealership. All they need to do is follow three simple steps.

Online discovery- Customers can find their preferred Royal Enfield bike on the company’s official website.

Home test ride- Customers will get a home test ride of the selected motorcycle.

Online booking- On the company’s official website, customers can go through the gallery of the motorcycle variants and colour options, choose genuine accessories to enhance the visual appeal and functionality of the motorcycle, and have a look at the kitted-up bike before booking it online.

Customers can then connect with their closest local dealer and complete payment formalities through e-payment options available across all Royal Enfield dealerships. Finally, the motorcycle will be delivered at the customer’s doorstep.

On the other hand, Royal Enfield has deployed Service on Wheels under its Contactless Service initiative. The Service on Wheels is a fleet of mobile service-ready motorcycles which are purpose-built and equipped to carry tools, equipment and genuine spare parts to undertake almost 90% of all typical service and repair requirements at the doorstep of a customer.

Service on Wheels is accompanied by authorised Royal Enfield technicians who strictly adhere to all safety-related guidelines. E-payment options will be available to the customer for truly contactless service experience. The Royal Enfield Service on Wheels motorcycles will be available across all dealerships by July. The company is also providing motorcycle pick-up and drop facilities in select cities.

With the Royal Enfield Contactless Purchase and Contactless Service options, the company aims to provide customers with a seamless and hassle-free purchase and ownership journey. The brand has also planned to introduce more such digital options in the future.

Also Read: Royal Enfield to focus on mass customisation of its motorcycles

Speaking about the initiatives, Mr Lalit Malik, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, said:

The array of online and digital customer-centric initiatives we’ve launched is an initial step towards the larger digital journey we will undertake. This is only just the beginning and we aim to introduce a plethora of new digital features that will facilitate seamless interaction, higher functionality and most importantly, an outstanding customer experience.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.