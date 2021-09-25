Royal Enfield One Ride 2021 to be Held on 26 Sept Across 35 Countries

Royal Enfield One Ride is one of the world’s largest curated single-day rides. Its 10th edition will be held this year on 26 Sept across more than 400 cities in India and 35 countries globally with strict adherence to all COVID protocols.

While Royal Enfield One Ride celebrates riders and their common passion and enthusiasm for riding a motorcycle, this year Royal Enfield is rooting for the adoption of ‘Responsible Travel’ practices by its rider community in a bid to #LeaveEveryPlaceBetter. Towards this, a behaviour change campaign is being launched to sensitise and encourage riders to - carry their own waste back, support local communities and businesses, avoid single-use plastic during the ride and maintain all COVID protocols.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup: India's 1st Retro-Racing Format is Here

As part of its Social Mission of ‘Responsible Travel’, the brand has introduced several initiatives to empower the locals such as supporting over 60 homestays in remote locations in Ladakh, rural electrification with solar power impacting 682 households in rural Ladakh, tourist centres providing access to toilets & local food, and many more. Royal Enfield also works closely with local administrations to monitor waste management in these regions. This is part of Royal Enfield's larger program on promoting ‘Responsible Travel’ and working with local communities at destinations that are frequented by its riders.

Further, in keeping with the core theme of #LeaveEveryPlaceBetter, Royal Enfield has partnered with civil society organisations like Saahas, Waste Warriors, Humanmatrix and Wildlife Conservation & Birds Club, in India, to kick start its journey towards going zero-waste on its rides and events.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Riding Jackets Now Under 'Make it Yours' Programme

This year, Royal Enfield One Ride will see motorcycling enthusiasts of all ages from diverse regions and social identities come together for a ride that is inclusive and fiercely unique. The camaraderie of thousands of Royal Enfield enthusiasts will be enlivened over the world as they gear up to participate in the One Ride while creating awareness around and focusing on adopting ‘Responsible Travel’ in a bid to #LeaveEveryPlaceBetter. To ensure riders’ safety, strict COVID protocols will be followed at all locations. All riders will be checked for temperature and vaccination certificates (one dose or both). Also, wearing a mask will be mandatory and all riders will be encouraged to keep a safe distance from each other.