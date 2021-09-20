Royal Enfield Riding Jackets Now Under 'Make it Yours' Programme

Royal Enfield riding jackets now come under the brand’s ‘Make it Yours’ customisation programme. With this launch, Royal Enfield aims to provide a more customised and personalised shopping experience across its range of riding gear like helmets, t-shirts, and riding jackets.

Royal Enfield has always been a canvas for customisation and personalisation - promoting self-expression for brand aficionados. Riding enthusiasts, artists and custom builders across the world have personalised their Royal Enfield apparel and gear to reflect their own style, making it their own. Taking this ahead, Royal Enfield is extending the ‘Make it Yours’ (MiY) programme, to its range of riding jackets, advocating the idea/concept of ‘Your Adventure, Your Jacket’. This industry-first initiative has been developed carefully keeping in mind the riders’ need and comfort to provide them with an enhanced riding experience.

Enthusiasts can now buy their Royal Enfield riding jackets according to their riding needs through a new intuitive interface. They can choose through a catalogue of different components and build their jackets the way they want to. This one-of-a-kind extensive offering by the brand enables users to select riding jackets of their choice and customise them from a choice of colours, liners and armours.

Under the MiY Royal Enfield riding jackets initiative, keeping safety at the forefront, consumers can add armour for impact protection to areas like the chest, shoulders and back. Additionally, they have an option to choose between Knox and D30. All this at a great price point. The focus is to offer products that meet global safety norms while making them accessible.

Speaking on the launch of MiY on Royal Enfield riding jackets, Mr. Puneet Sood, National Business Head - North and West India & Global Business Head - Apparel, Royal Enfield, said, “Royal Enfield has always been working towards enhancing the ownership experience for its customers - be it motorcycles or apparel. We listen to our riding community who is constantly engaged with us and gives us feedback, thus helping us build relevance in the range we offer. With its MiY initiative, the brand’s advocacy for self-expression and customisation grows stronger. After witnessing the overwhelming response to our MiY Initiative for the range of motorcycles, helmets and t-shirts, we decided that it was time we took this forward to our range of riding jackets as well. Consumers are often compelled to buy riding jackets off the shelves to act more as utility accessories as opposed to catering to their needs or complementing their style. This initiative now gives users the opportunity to not just build all-new jackets but also upgrade their existing jackets.”