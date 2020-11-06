Royal Enfield has launched the all-new Meteor 350 in India today. The latest offering from the Chennai-based company is now available at the brand’s 560 dealerships across nearly 350 cities in the country. Bookings and test rides have also commenced. The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has three variants - Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova - and all of them have been detailed in our walkaround video which you can watch below.

The differences between the three Royal Enfield Meteor 350 variants are mostly limited to aesthetics. For example, the Fireball base model comes with split pillion grab rails whereas the Stellar mid and Supernova top-end trims have been provided with a backrest. Similarly, we also have a large windscreen that is available exclusively in the range-topping model.

Following is a detailed table with variant-wise features:

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball Stellar Supernova Tripper Navigation Tripper Navigation Tripper Navigation Black Components Body-Colour Components Premium Dual-Tone Paint Single-Colour Tank Premium Badges Machined Wheels Graphics With Decals Chrome Exhaust System Premium Seat Finishes Black Engine With Machined Fins Chrome Handlebar Windscreen Coloured Rim Tape Chrome EFI Cover Chrome Indicators - Back Rest Back Rest

It is good to see that the company has provided the new Tripper Navigation feature (built with Google Maps Platform) as standard across the board. Customers can connect their smartphones with the system via Bluetooth and benefit from turn-by-turn navigation.

Powering the Meteor 350 is a brand-new 349cc single-cylinder engine which belongs to the company’s latest J-series. This motor comes equipped with a balancer shaft to keep the vibrations to a minimum. The fuel-injected BS6 engine has been tuned to produce 20.2 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque.

As for the colour options, there are a total of 7 shades available spread across the three variants.

Following is a detailed table with variant-wise colour options:

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball Stellar Supernova Fireball Yellow (Gloss) Stellar Red (Metallic Gloss) Supernova Brown (Dual-Tone) Fireball Red (Gloss) Stellar Black (Matte) Supernova Blue (Dual-Tone) - Stellar Blue (Metallic Gloss) -

Royal Enfield has kept the Meteor 350 pricing quite aggressive. At a starting price of INR 1.75 lakh*, the new motorcycle should be able to give some serious competition to its rivals like the Honda H’ness CB 350 which was launched earlier this year with prices starting at INR 1.85 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom