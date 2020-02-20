Royal Enfield Meteor name confirmed by test mule rider on record [Video]

A Royal Enfield test mule rider has confirmed the Meteor name for the Royal Enfield Thunderbird successor on camera! This happened when one of the Royal Enfield Meteor prototypes was out on test for NVH levels.

Several sources closed to the development have suggested that the Royal Enfield Thunderbird successor will be named Royal Enfield Meteor. The upcoming street motorcycle has been codenamed Royal Enfield J1C0 and will utilise the modular J-platform. The Chennai based two-wheeler maker is expected to spawn several different models from the platform.

The test rider also confirms that the Royal Enfield Meteor will have an all-new engine which is different from the 350 cc mill of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird. Besides that, the test mule is also shod with new tail lamp and all-digital single-pod instrumentation.

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 uses pushrods to move the intake and exhaust valves in the engine. However, for the new powerplant in the Royal Enfield Meteor, we expect the company to move to an overhead cam layout. Both the Royal Himalayan and Royal Enfield 650 Twins are shod with a single overhead cam engine.

Vibrations have often been a major problem in the current generation Royal Enfield motorcycles. We expect that the Royal Enfield Meteor to offer a significant improvement in terms of noise, vibrations and harshness.

The company has also confirmed that it will stop selling the 500 cc versions of the Bullet, Classic, and Thunderbird by March in the domestic market.

Several sources close to the development also suggest that the next-generation Royal Enfield motorcycles will be fitted with a bigger engine.

In other news, Royal Enfield has launched the BS-VI versions of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Royal Enfield Himalayan and commenced deliveries of the BS-VI Interceptor 650.

[Source: YouTube]