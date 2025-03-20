Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Gets a Showroom-Ready Makeover

Check out a legendary Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 undergoing extensive professional detailing, including laser and dry ice cleaning, giving the owner a closer look at his prized possession's hidden corners once again.

Renowned for their meticulous work, I AM Detailing went beyond the basics, lifting the R34 to clean the chassis, engine bay, and other often-neglected areas. The process started with wheel removal and a thorough underbody scrub, revealing a rarely-seen side of this JDM icon.

After a deep wash, the paint was treated with an iron remover to eliminate serious contamination. A paint correction session followed, restoring the R34’s iconic finish. To protect the renewed glow, PPF (Paint Protection Film) was carefully applied.

The detailing team didn’t stop there. They used laser technology to clean the engine bay, removing years of grime that traditional methods can’t handle. The results under the hood were show-ready, giving the iconic GT-R a fresh lease on life.

To complete the transformation, ceramic coating was added to the body, ensuring long-lasting protection and a stunning finish. This painstaking detailing process leaves the Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 looking as good as new, ready for its proud owner to hit the road and turn heads.