Exclusive: BS-VI Royal Enfield 650 Twins specifications revealed

Royal Enfield has started accepting bookings for the BS-VI Continental GT 650 and BS-VI Interceptor 650. The company has been tight-lipped about the performance output of the BS-VI 650 Twins, but IndianAutosBlog.com can exclusively some specifications of the updated motorcycles already.

The 648 cc (647.95 cc to be precise) parallel-twin engine of the BS-VI Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and BS-VI Royal Enfield Continental 650 produces 47.45 PS of power at 7,150 rpm. In comparison, the BS-IV version of the Royal Enfield 650 Twins' engine produced a slightly higher 47.65 PS of power at 7,250 rpm. Similarly, we expect the maximum torque output of 52 Nm to also have been affected.

Interestingly, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650’s length has slightly reduced from 2,122 mm to 2,119 mm with the BS-VI upgrade. The café racer-styled motorcycle’s width and height have been increased from 744m mm to 745 mm and from 1,024 mm to 1,067 mm respectively.

The fuel-injected powertrain in both the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is assisted by a slipper clutch and mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties in both the motorcycles are taken care of by conventional telescopic fork at the front and twin springs at the rear. Both models have disc brakes.

Royal Enfield claims that the engine in the 650 Twins is perfect for everyday usage. It produces 80% of torque from as low as 2,500 rpm (in the BS-IV version). This makes the Royal Enfield Interceptor and Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 a great tool for low-speed overtaking, which makes them a boon in city traffic.

The BS-VI compliant Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and BS-VI Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 will be around INR 8,000 to INR 9,000 more expensive than their corresponding BS-IV version.