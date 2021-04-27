Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Touring Edition Rendered

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has 3 variants - Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. It is the Supernova trim that is the costliest amongst the three as it comes with more premium-looking dual-tone paint schemes and also features a large windscreen and a pillion backrest as standard, making the motorcycle more touring-friendly. However, an automotive artist called Abin Designs has taken things to the next level and digitally imagined a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Touring Edition. Here’s how the motorbike looks like.

We can see in the digital rendering that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Touring Edition has a semi-fairing. It appears to be aerodynamic in nature and, thus, should help in long-distance, high-speed cruising. The semi-fairing also mounts a larger than stock windscreen. Again, a necessary feature to have while touring on a motorcycle. Moving towards the centre, we find the seat to be larger, too.

Perhaps, the biggest changes here are the hard case panniers. They have been designed to fit perfectly on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. They also feature reflectors on the sides for safety purposes. There’s also a top rack at the rear with a hard case top box installed. The combined storage space should be more than enough for carrying luggage for a long-distance road trip. We also feel that the wheelbase of this motorcycle has been slightly extended. The engine, on the other hand, seems to be have been left untouched.

So, powering the Royal Enfield Meteor is a 349cc single-cylinder engine. This motor is capable of producing 20.2bhp of max power and 27Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It is known for its smooth operation and reduced vibration thanks to the presence of an advanced SOHC and a balancer shaft. Some of the key features of the Meteor 350 include alloy wheels, retro-styled lighting, low-slung exhaust, and, of course, Royal Enfield’s Tripper Navigation system.

Comment down below to let us know your views about this Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Touring Edition rendering