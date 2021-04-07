Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Cafe Racer Digital Avatar Looks Unbelievable

Even though the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has several design cues borrowed from the discontinued Thunderbird, there’s no denying that it is a handsome motorcycle. The Chennai-based two-wheeler giant has carefully implemented new and interesting design features in the Meteor that enhance the motorcycle’s overall visual appeal. What we have today is an imagination of Abin Designs, an automotive artist, who has created a rendering of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Cafe Racer which looks really badass.

We can see in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Cafe Racer rendering that the motorcycle has gone through some serious changes. The outcome and the original model look poles apart. The only stock components that we can spot in the picture include the fuel tank (although placed at a different angle) and the engine. Everything else appears to be heavily tweaked. So, let’s see what all has been changed.

At the front of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Cafe Racer rendering, we’ve got a smaller, circular headlamp. The clip-on handlebars have been position very lower for an aggressive riding stance. The motorcycle is a single-seater with a cafe-racer-style saddle that also adds an old-school touch. The frame has also been redesigned.

In terms of mechanicals, the spoke wheels with fat tyres are very prominent features of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Cafe Racer rendering. The front forks appear to be thicker than what we have in the stock motorcycle. The rear shock absorbers are also placed at a new angle. For the brakes, there is a large disc brake at the front whereas the rear uses a drum brake. Apart from all that, the artist has also slapped on, what seems to be, a full-system Akrapovic exhaust and a high-performance air filter.

We find the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Cafe Racer rendering to be very amusing. Wouldn’t it be great if someone could actually make this digital transformation a reality? That would be insane, right? What do you guys have to say about this work of art? Let us know in the comments below.

