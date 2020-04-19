Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rendered in final design and multiple colours

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has had its share of testing. There have been various sightings of the bike’s prototypes. Recently, the production-ready version was spotted completely undisguised.

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird successor will be launched in India very soon. Before that happens, IndianAutosBlog.com’s digital artist Shoeb Kalania has come up with exclusive renderings to show the Meteor 350’s expected final design and multiple colour options.

There are no two ways about it that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 looks very similar to the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X. It has a split seat set up with a wide rider seat and a narrow pillion seat. The teardrop fuel tank is also familiar and it bears a simple ‘Royal Enfield’ emblem. The side panel has a ‘Meteor 350’ branding. The 350 cc engine is totally blacked-out and so are the alloy wheels and the long exhaust. All these features can be clearly seen in the rendered images.

Some of the other key features of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 are:

Double-cradle frame

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Retro-styled round taillight

Twin-shock absorbers at the rear

Conventional telescopic forks at the front

ABS (most probably a dual-channel system)

LHS chain drive

Rotary-type switches on the LHS switchgear to control the high/low beam of the headlight

Engine kill switch and self-start button on the RHS switchgear

The Meteor 350 has a lower set handlebar which should provide an upright but slightly sportier riding stance. The bike has retro-styled side turn indicators. Speaking of the side turn indicators, the pair at the rear end of the motorcycle has been placed a bit lower on the rear fender along with the license plate holder.

The production-ready model of the Meteor 350 spotted recently was yellow with body-coloured stripes on the wheels. This means that the upcoming bike will be available in this colour option. Our exclusive rendered pictures show the other colour options (Red and White) that Royal Enfield are expected to be included in the Meteor 350’s colour palette.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.