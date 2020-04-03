This INR 19 lakh electric Classic (Photon) is an EV Royal Enfield may never launch

Last year, Royal Enfield confirmed that it has started working on electric motorcycles. However, this electric Classic that we have come across is an EV Royal Enfield may never launch.

Called the Photon, this 200 kg electric motorcycle is based on a Royal Enfield Classic 500 which, by the way, is no longer on sale in India. It has been transformed into an electric bike by a UK-based company called Electric Classic Cars, which usually does such conversions for cars.

The Photon has a large battery pack with 3D printed panels for pleasing aesthetics. Inside the battery pack are 2.5 kWh Li-ion LG Chem batteries. The electric Royal Enfield Classic has a 13 kW water-cooled electric motor which has been mounted on the rear wheel hub. Consequently, the usual chain or belt drive is absent in this electric motorcycle. The electric motor drives the rear wheel directly and thus, reduces unnecessary frictional losses and eliminates chain or belt noises. Electric Classic Cars hasn’t revealed the power or torque numbers.

As far as the performance is concerned, the Photon can sprint from 30 mph (48 km/h) to 50 mph (80 km/h) in about 6 seconds. It can achieve a top speed of over 70 mph (112 km/h). The Photon has a range of about 80-100 miles (128-160 km) when ridden between 50-60 mph (80-96 km/h). It has a 7 kW onboard charger that allows charging the battery pack completely in about 90 minutes.

The cycle parts of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 have been kept unchanged. The bike has 37 mm telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back to take care of the suspension duties. The brakes include a 280 mm front disc with a 4-pot caliper and a 240 mm rear disc.

To ensure that the classic look of the Classic 500 remains intact, the guys at Electric Classic Cars didn’t really alter the design of the motorcycle. There’s a bolt-on subframe to support the battery pack. An LED headlight has been fitted. The stock fog lamps have been changed and they are the bike’s side turn signals now. The black wheels are wrapped in Michelin Sirag tyres. The dark green paintwork suits the EV Royal Enfield quite much and the gold coach lining adds to the overall charm. There’s a single brown seat on this EV.

Electric vehicles are usually expensive and this electric Classic is no exception. Electric Classic Cars has put a whopping GBP 20,000 price tag on the Photon. It converts out to be around INR 18.8 lakh. Perhaps, it would interest some motorcycle collectors in the country? What do you think of this EV Royal Enfield? Drop a comment below.

