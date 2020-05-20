Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a rugged scrambler by Moto Classic House

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been tastefully modified into a rugged scrambler. The task has been accomplished by Moto Classic House located in Latvia and they call this custom build the Royal Enfield Interceptor MCH Scrambler.

It can be seen in the pictures that not much has been changed in the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. But still, the select elements that have been altered do their job perfectly to give the motorcycle a proper scrambler-look. The two most prominent features of this modified Interceptor 650 are the custom exhaust and tyres.

Moto Classic House replaced the stock dual chrome exhaust of the INT 650 with a pair of aftermarket 2x2 Zard exhausts that are inspired by the American Flat Track racing bikes. These exhausts reduced the weight of the motorbike by 12 kg. To fully utilise the performance improvement of these pipes, Moto Classic House has re-mapped the ECU of the motorcycle. The Zard exhausts are quite aesthetically pleasing, too, making the whole scrambler theme more pronounced.

This Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 scrambler also features proper knobbier Michelin Anakee tyres. The front one is 110 mm wide whereas the rear one has a width of 140 mm. They look amazing on this custom build. Moto Classic House has also replaced the stock handlebar with a motocross-type unit that gels with the bike's character.

Some of the other interesting features of the modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 include cafe-racer styled headlight cover, luggage rack at the rear, tank grips, front brake and clutch levers. Several official Royal Enfield accessories have also been used such as bar-ends, fly screen, touring rearview mirrors, fork gaiters, bash plate. As far as the engine and cycle parts of the motorcycle are concerned, they have been kept in the stock form.

Moto Classic House has created only 10 units of the Royal Enfield Interceptor MCH Scrambler which are available at the Royal Enfield dealership in Latvia. It costs EUR 9,380 (INR 7.77 lakh) whereas the stock Interceptor 650 retails at EUR 6,850 (INR 5.67 lakh). And to be honest, it looks very neat and pleasing. Should similar customised Interceptor 650s be made available at Royal Enfield dealerships here in India? Let us know in the comments section.

[Source: royalenfield.lv]