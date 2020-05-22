Mysterious Royal Enfield bike spotted again, is it the Roadster?

A prototype of the mysterious Royal Enfield bike has been spotted on test yet again. It could be the Royal Enfield Roadster.

The Chennai-based company has been working on multiple new products. One of them is the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 which will be launched in India very soon. The two-wheeler giant has also been testing another motorcycle for quite some time now but its name is still unknown. However, several spy shots of this mysterious Royal Enfield bike have surfaced in the past. Now, its prototype has been spotted testing yet again.

It can be seen in the spy pictures that the motorcycle has a relaxed riding position. It also features a round headlamp and new instrument cluster which could have been borrowed from the upcoming Royal Enfield Thunderbird successor. Some of the other key features of this prototype include:

Single-piece seat

Large rear fender

Teardrop-shaped fuel tank

Old-school-styled side turn signals

Royal Enfield Thunderbird-like taillamp

Metal stays for panniers

Front and rear disc brakes

LHS chain drive

Upswept exhaust

As far as the engine of this mysterious Royal Enfield bike is concerned, it could be the same 350 cc mill that the company has newly developed for the Meteor 350. It should feature a SOHC setup and have minimal vibrations.

Royal Enfield has filed trademark applications for a handful of names including Royal Enfield Sherpa, Royal Enfield Hunter, Royal Enfield Flying Flea and Royal Enfield Roadster. While the company had models by the name of Sherpa and Flying Flea in the past, the Hunter and Roadster are new.

Although it’d be too early to comment, the Royal Enfield Hunter seems to be a dual-sport motorbike with some off-road capabilities whereas the Royal Enfield Roadster appears to be a more road-focused motorcycle with relaxed ergonomics. Considering that the mysterious Royal Enfield bike is indeed a road-going motorcycle and has rider-friendly ergonomics, chances are that it is the Royal Enfield Roadster. What do you think? Let us know with a comment.