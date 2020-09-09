Royal Enfield bikes to be assembled outside India for the first time

Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has its presence in more than 60 countries worldwide, including Argentina where it started the retail operations in 2018. Since then the company has received a resounding response from the local population.

Considering the immense success of the Himalayan as well as the 650 Twins in Argentina, Royal Enfield has announced that it will commence local assembly of its motorcycles in the country in partnership with Grupo Simpa, the brand’s local distributor.

It is a major announcement for the company as this will be the first time in the firm’s modern history that Royal Enfield bikes will be assembled and produced outside the manufacturing facilities in Chennai.

Speaking about the announcement, Mr Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, said:

Royal Enfield has been working steadily to grow and expand the middleweight motorcycling segment globally and also to increase our footprint in important global markets. Over the last couple of years, we have grown our international presence significantly and now have a wide retail presence across 60 countries. With a strategic view to cater to growing demand and to gain significant market advantage, we have been pursuing our plans to set up local assembly units across specific markets in the Asia Pacific region and across South America. In the first of these, we are very happy to announce the first CKD assembly plant in Argentina.

The local assembly unit in Argentina will be based at Grupo Simpa’s facility located in Campana, Buenos Aires. To begin with, the plant will assemble 3 Royal Enfield bikes - Himalayan, Interceptor 650, and Continental GT 650 - starting this month. Over the period of its existence in Argentina, Royal Enfield has expanded its retail network in the market and now has 5 exclusive sales outlets in the country.

Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia are among the three most important markets for Royal Enfield in Latin America. Overall, it has 31 exclusive stores and 40 other retail touchpoints in the entire region.

