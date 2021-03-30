Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Scrambler Rendering Looks Purposeful

We have come across a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Scrambler rendering that has been created by an automotive artist called Abin Design who, as per the available information, is based in Kottayam, Kerala. We can see in the image here that several changes have been made to the Meteor’s original design to achieve this purposeful-looking Scrambler version. Let’s find out more about it, shall we?

The first thing that we noticed about this Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Scrambler rendering is the revised rider ergonomics. The built has a flat seat that means that the rider will sit a bit higher. The handlebar appears to have been tweaked as well. It has knuckle guards installed that should provide protection from unwanted debris flying off while traversing through off-road terrains.

We also find the instrument console on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Scrambler rendering to be a bit different from that of the original motorcycle. It looks like a fully-digital display rather than an analogue dial. The headlight is also smaller. The telescopic front forks have been replaced by a pair of golden USD forks. While the motorcycle here has dual-purpose tyres, the alloy wheels used are the same that come installed in the actual Meteor 350.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Scrambler rendering also features a redesigned exhaust. It has a different header pipe that leads into a muffler that is mounted higher up near the seat in a typical scrambler fashion. The rear fender has also been tweaked. The taillamp sits right behind the seat whereas the turn signals and license plate holder are slightly further back.

What do you guys have to say about this Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Scrambler rendering? Do share with us your opinions in the comments section below and stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog for more such interesting stories.