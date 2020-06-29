A bunch of Royal Enfield Himalayan bikes were ridden to the Karakoram Pass by the Indian Army. It was a historical feat because no one else had ever ridden a motorcycle to reach the daunting pass located at over 18,000 ft before.

Last year, Royal Enfield had partnered up with the Indian Army to venture out into the unknown and ride to the mighty Karakoram Pass in Northern Ladakh on BS4 Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycles. There were a total of 11 team members which consisted of 6 Indian Army personnel (including 2 women officers), 4 enthusiasts from Royal Enfield, and 1 from the Himalayan Motorsports Association.

The expedition began from Karu in Leh and passed via places such as Chongtash, Siachen Glacier, Depsang Plains and Daulat Beg Oldi. The riders experienced some of the worst terrain and weather conditions along with breathtaking and scenic views. The entire team reached the Karakoram Pass on 16 April 2019 after riding through dirt, dust, snow, and slush over a period of 10 days.

It was a test of both man and machine. Thanks to the extensive training that each team member had received prior to this journey, everyone was able to ride to the destination at over 18,000 ft successfully. On the other hand, accompanying the riders were brilliant Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycles which performed exceptionally well throughout the expedition. Features such as the 41mm telescopic front suspension with 200mm of travel, 220mm of ground clearance, solid build quality, 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup with knobbier tyres enabled the bikes to tackle the treacherous conditions without any major hiccups. The off-road prowess of the Royal Enfield Himalayan became even more prominent post this ride.

