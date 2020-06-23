The Royal Enfield Himalayan is one of the best dual-sport motorcycles available under the INR 2 lakh price mark. Its 411cc single-cylinder engine might feel a bit underpowered at times but the motorcycle is very much capable of traversing the extra mile. To further enhance its abilities, Cooperb Motorcycles has modified the Royal Enfield Himalayan for stress-free long-distance touring.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan modified by UK-based Cooperb Motorcycles is called the 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan Ovalanda Edition. It features several custom parts that make it a much more capable adventure tourer. To sort the luggage, it comes with hard-case panniers along with a hard-case top box. There’s also a handy fuel container for carrying extra fuel while travelling through the uncharted territories.

Cooperb Motorcycles has also added a custom seat which lowers the saddle height of the motorcycle. This custom seat doesn’t contain foam but has some kind of a gel that's filled inside and offers more comfort. Handlebar risers have been installed to provide even a more relaxed riding stance. Speaking of comfort and relaxation, this modified Royal Enfield Himalayan also has heated grips.

Cooperb Motorcycles has used aftermarket spoke wheels which allow using tubeless tyres. So no worries about getting a puncture in the middle of nowhere as it can be fixed using a tubeless tyre puncture repair kit. Also, the tyres on this motorcycle are knobbier-type designed to tackle both tarmac and dirt.

Some of the other modifications carried out on this Himalayan include:

Headlight grille

Knuckle guards

More engine protection

Custom exhaust

USB charger

Tank grips

Heavy-duty aluminium footrests

Mobile holder

While all these modifications look purposeful, they do add a lot of weight on the already quite heavy (199 kg) Himalayan. This will certainly impact the overall performance and dynamics of the motorcycle.