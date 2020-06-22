June 21st marks as the World Motorcycle Day. A day in celebration of riders across all motorcycle disciplines. The day celebrates the spirit of motorcycling and the camaraderie that comes along with owning a motorcycle. While 2020 has been a difficult year so far because of the Covid-19 situation, Royal Enfield celebrated the World Motorcycle Day by taking a trip down the memory lane with some authentic experiences and adventures that the brand had administered in 2019-20.

2019 kicked off with one of the most difficult expeditions Royal Enfield has undertaken - DBO-Karakoram Expedition. Royal Enfield in collaboration with the Indian Army, undertook the first winter motorcycle expedition to Karakoram Pass; Himalayan Heights. It was a journey of over 1,000 km that involved unforgiving terrain with temperatures as low as - 40 degree celsius.

The DBO expedition was followed by the first edition of Himalayan Adventure - Mustang. A ride not for the faint-hearted and who believe in the core of exploration. This trip skirted some of the highest peaks in the world including two eight-thousanders (Annapurna and Dhaulagiri).

The Himalayan Odyssey took place in July. 60 riders embarking on a journey, considered as the holy grail of motorcycling, Himalayan Odyssey witnessed the riders covering a distance of over 2,000 km in 15 days on their Royal Enfield motorcycles. 2019 also witnessed the first edition of HO Xplore which is an exploratory motorcycle ride specially designed for RE owners who have completed Himalayan Odyssey earlier. It is a much more arduous ride and the riders rode through some of the harshest and unexplored terrains Himalayas has to offer in the Zanskar region.

Royal Enfield also curated an Astral Ride by roping in Navneeth Unnikrishnan, one of the most renowned astrophotographers in India. This was a first for the company. Then it was the Himalayan Adventure - Rongbuk, which took place in October. Royal Enfield ventured into the core of the Himalayan region, Tibet to attempt an overland journey to the base camps of three of the eight thousand metre peaks in the world, Mt Everest, Shishapangma and Cho Oyu.

2019 ended with a bang with Rider Mania, three action-packed days of motorcycling in Goa. Truly a community getting together, the 2019 edition saw the largest gathering of Royal Enfield owners anywhere in the world with nearly 8000 participants from around the globe. There was more in store for motorcycling enthusiasts - the second edition of Winter White Out Spiti.