Royal Enfield Flying Flea & Royal Enfield Roadster trademark applications filed

Lately, Royal Enfield has been very active in developing new products. It is working on the next-gen Classic and the Thunderbird successor - the Royal Enfield Meteor. Now, the company has filed trademark applications for two new names - Royal Enfield Flying Flea and Royal Enfield Roadster.

Flying Flea isn’t actually a brand-new name. It was a nickname given to the lightweight Royal Enfield WD/RE that had a 125 cc, single-cylinder, two-stroke, air-cooled engine and was used by the British troops in the World War II. This wouldn’t be the first time Royal Enfield would revive a name from the past. It has done the same with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. In fact, last year, it had filed a trademark application for the name Sherpa - a motorcycle that was introduced as a replacement for the 148 cc Royal Enfield Ensign and was the second Royal Enfield product in India.

On the other hand, Royal Enfield Roadster hasn’t been used by the company in the past. It is a new name and could mean it would be an all-new motorcycle that is lighter and easier to ride and targeted at more young customers in the urban markets.

In December last year, Royal Enfield also filed a trademark application for the name Hunter. Details about this model are still shallow. However, it is being anticipated that Royal Enfield Hunter would most likely feature an off-road biased persona and join the Royal Enfield Himalayan in the company’s portfolio. It would feature budget-friendly hardware to keep the prices competitive.

Also Read: Royal Enfield partners with American Flat Track, but isn't entering the race just yet

In other news, considering the frequent spotting of Royal Enfield Meteor prototypes, it seems that the Chennai-based manufacturer would launch the new bike sometime during mid-2020.

[Image Source: flickr.com]