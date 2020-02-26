Royal Enfield partners with American Flat Track, but isn't entering the race just yet

When images of a Royal Enfield Flat Tracker 650 prototype hit the internet in September last year, it was a clear indication that the brand is working to become a part of the American Flat Track championship.

In a new development, Royal Enfield has announced that it has become an official OEM Partner of American Flat Track. Under this new partnership, it will showcase the Royal Enfield Twins FT as track-prep motorcycles at select rounds of the 2020 AFT season where visitors and fans will get a chance to view the bikes from up close. This is a significant partnership for Royal Enfield as it will help the company to spread brand awareness by presenting its products in front of enthusiasts.

Also, under Royal Enfield's recently announced BUILD TRAIN RACE program, four women will be selected to custom-build their own INT 650 flat track racer and compete on it at select AFT events showcasing their various levels of ingenuity and skill. The premiere of all four bikes and their builders will take place at the 2020 Yamaha Atlanta Short Track presented by Law Tigers on 28 March at Dixie Speedway.

The Royal Enfield Flat Tracker 650 prototype that was being tested by the company’s test rider Paul Young last year had a host of changes. To be able to perform on a Flat Track course, it had a pair of fat and knobbier tyres which provide that required grip. Also, to handle all the beatings, the frame of the bike was stiffened. The chassis was built by Harris Performance, which is owned by Royal Enfield. The fuel tank was changed and the entire seat was replaced with a more suitable one.

Powering the modified race machine was the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin, SOHC, 8-valve, oil-cooled engine. In its stock form, this engine produces 47.5 PS of power and 52 Nm of torque, however, chances are that it might have been tinkered around with for better performance for the Flat Track 650 bike. Besides all that, the bike also had a special S&S exhaust system.

This is Royal Enfield’s inaugural year of partnership with American Flat Track. It is just the beginning. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Royal Enfiled competing with Harley Davidson and Indian Motorcycle in American Flat Tracker championship with its Flat Tracker 650 in the future.

[Image Source: Sideburn & Jim West]