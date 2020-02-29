Royal Enfield Meteor design & instrument cluster detailed in new spy shots

The Royal Enfield Meteor has been spied several times in the recent past. We know that it has a silhouette of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird and will share various parts with it. However, now with the bunch of latest spy shots, we get to have a closer look at the upcoming bike.

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird successor will feature a newly designed round headlight. Unfortunately, it would be a regular halogen headlamp only. To compensate, Royal Enfield has added an LED DRL that runs around the circumference of the headlight. While this is just a prototype, the production model may feature a projector unit, just like the Thunderbird.

The Royal Enfield Meteor will get a single-pod semi-digital instrument cluster that will feature an analogue speedometer. The small digital display is located at the centre and would include the functions of a fuel gauge, odometer, trip meter, clock, etc. Below the display are the tell-tale lights. In the new spy shots, the right side of the instrument cluster has an empty round space. We suspect that Royal Enfield would fit in a digital amp meter there.

The left-side switchgear on the new Royal Enfield Meteor would consist of rotary-type switches to control the high/low beam of the headlight. These switches would also add a retro touch to the motorcycle. On the right-side switchgear, there will be an engine kill switch and the self-start button.

Earlier, four Royal Enfield Meteor prototypes were spotted in a parking lot and they had a chrome exhaust. Some previous spy shots and now these latest ones suggest that there would be a black exhaust with a chrome heat shield. This means that there will likely be two Royal Enfield Meteor models - a smaller capacity model and a higher capacity model.

The Royal Enfield Meteor launch is expected to happen sometime during mid-2020. The Royal Enfield Thunderbird successor is expected to carry a starting price of around INR 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

[Source: bikewale.com]