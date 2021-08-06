Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Gets its 1st Direct-Fit Electric Motor

Apart from its cafe racer looks, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is also quite popular for its brilliant twin-cylinder engine. Churning out 47 PS of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque, this 650cc motor is also known for its 270-degree firing order that results in a fantastic exhaust note. While the engine performs phenomenally and has received appreciation from enthusiasts all around the globe, a UK-based firm has created a direct-fit electric motor for the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.

UK-based Saietta Group, a specialist in Axial Flux Technology (AFT) electric motors, has come up with an electric motor for the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 that is said to be a direct swap for the motorcycle’s petrol-powered twin-cylinder engine. While details regarding this motor have not been revealed as of now, we do have a bunch of pictures of a GT 650 fitted running on this electric motor.

Also Read: Is Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 a Good Buy in 2021?

The engine of this GT 650 has been replaced by Saietta Group’s electric motor. Since it is a direct fit, we don’t see any major changes done to the motorcycle. Key components such as the chassis and suspension appear to be left untouched. However, since the bike is being powered by an electric motor, the dual exhausts have been removed. While we do have a picture of the motorcycle in action, it’s not clear whether it is using a chain or a belt drive.

Saietta Group says that its Axial Flux Technology (AFT) electric motors have shown to provide greater efficiency while also being light, compact and easily integrated into a wide range of e-mobility applications. Their exceptional urban duty cycle efficiency reduces the battery capacity and hence the cost of the battery pack required for a given range. For their size and weight, the AFT motors provide substantial torque and can sustain high power output through the addition of a simple water-cooling system. Perhaps most importantly, they have been specifically designed for highly automated production to further drive down cost, ensuring the perfect combination of practical performance at a price point.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Reports a Whopping 97% Growth in July 2021 Exports

At the moment, there isn’t any clear information available about the availability, specs, and costs of these electric motors. However, earlier this year, Saietta Group had partnered up with Padmini VNA, one of India’s premier Tier 1 automotive suppliers whose customer base includes many of the country’s two-wheeler OEMs including Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Bajaj Auto and Royal Enfield. So we are quite optimistic about the availability of direct-fit electric motors for not just the Continental GT 650 but several other two-wheelers.