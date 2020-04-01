Custom Royal Enfield Classic 500 EFI is a stunning French Scrambler by BAAK

Custom Royal Enfield bikes aren't hard to come by, they're a dime a dozen. However, really good ones, ones that are actually better than the original in a way, are rare. Here's one such example by French creative workshop BAAK, a custom Royal Enfield Classic scrambler.

BAAK is a French creative motorcycle and parts workshop that specialises in customising Triumph, Moto Guzzi, Royal Enfield and BMW Motorrad bikes. This time they got their hands on a Royal Enfield Classic 500 EFI and they customised it into a stunning Scrambler.

The idea behind this custom build was to create a lightweight and easy-to-ride motorcycle for Nathalie, who is a keen motorcyclist and BAAK has already built a custom Triumph Scrambler for her in 2018. Her son Nelson recommended BAAK to build her a bespoke bike that would remind her of the light and nimble trial bikes that she used to ride.

BAAK started by working on the bike’s chassis. To lower down the motorcycle, its swingarm has been extended and the rear shock absorbers have been replaced by a set of new adjustable ones. The stock wheels have been removed to make space for the new 18-inch aluminium wheels that wear off-road tyres.

For ease of riding and handling, a single-piece wide chrome handlebar has been installed. The custom Royal Enfield Classic has retro-styled handgrips and aluminium controls. The classic rearview mirrors are also a nice touch. BAAK has also used aluminium triple trees and clamps. There is a small speedometer as well.

As for the engine, the custom Royal Enfield Classic 500 EFI gets a high-compression piston kit for that extra punch and to match the bike’s character. There’s also a lightweight custom exhaust designed and manufactured for this motorcycle. The stock airbox has been removed and replaced by a new air filter.

BAAK has also added a set of chrome crash guards, a bash plate, aluminium footpegs, and to complete the Scrambler look, a single-seater leather seat. All this customisation has helped to reduce the Royal Enfield Classic 500 EFI's overall weight from the original 180 kg to 155 kg. To finish things off, BAAK has used the Indian Air Force Blue colour for this custom build.

In India, the Royal Enfield Classic 500 has been discontinued along with the brand’s other 500 cc offerings. What do you think about the beautiful yet rugged bespoke Royal Enfield seen here? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Source: BAAK]