Royal Enfield Bullet transformed into a poor man’s Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [Video]

When it comes to motorcycle customisation in India, most of the custom builds are based on Royal Enfield bikes, especially the Bullet. Perhaps, one of the main reasons behind this could be the bike’s simple design.

This time we have come across a poor man’s Harley-Davidson Fat Boy which was originally a Royal Enfield Bullet. A Delhi-based motorcycle customisation shop took the opportunity and modified the Bullet into a Fat Boy and that too quite nicely.

By looking at this custom build, it is clear that a lot of time, skill, and money has been put into it. The attention to detail is commendable. So much so that it is very hard to recognise the original bike this project is actually based on, a Royal Enfield Bullet.

A plethora of different parts have been installed to ensure that this modified Bullet looks as similar to the original Harley-Davidson Fat Boy as possible. For example, the front end of this custom build features an aftermarket single-pod full-LED headlamp with LED DRLs. Front fork covers have been installed to give them a beefier look. The handlebar has been replaced for a more cruiser-like riding posture.

The design of the fuel tank is different and has various chrome elements mounted on it. A fully-digital instrument console has been placed on the fuel tank as well. To achieve the cruiser-like low-profile stance, it seems that the frame of the motorcycle has been modified as well.

Also, while the original engine of the Bullet has been kept unchanged, it has been packed inside a casing which resembles that of the V-twin engine of the actual Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. Dual-exhaust pipes have been installed, too, but we think that one of them is just for the aesthetics. The original 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is available in two engine options - Milwaukee-Eight 107 and Milwaukee-Eight 114, which produce 144 Nm and 156 Nm of peak torque respectively.

Some of the other custom parts used in the build include a fat 200 mm section rear tyre, relocated licence plate holder, side turn signals, redesigned footpegs ND different alloy wheels. Overall, the entire project looks quite well-executed. What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Source: YouTube]