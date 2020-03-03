Royal Enfield Classic 350 single-channel ABS gets BS-VI upgrade, new colours & a price hike

The updated BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 single-channel ABS has been silently launched for a price of INR 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). That makes it around INR 11,000 more expensive than the BS-IV model it replaces.

The Classic 350's single-channel ABS variant is powered by the same engine that is serving duties in its dual-channel ABS variant - a 346 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that comes with a fuel injection system. It has been tuned to churn out a max power of 19.3 PS at 5250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. Compared to the BS-IV engine, the new BS-VI engine has slightly lower power output. The gearbox in working is the same 5-speed unit.

In terms of styling and other mechanical parts, the new single-channel BS-VI Classic 350 is very similar to its dual-channel ABS counterpart. The primary difference between the two has been clearly mentioned in their names - single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS.

Apart from the Mercury Silver colour option, the new BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 single-channel ABS model gets three new colour schemes - Chestnut Red, Ash, and Redditch Red. These new colours were already present in other Classic 350 models which are no longer available. Royal Enfield has cleared up its Classic 350 line-up and at present, only two variants of the motorcycle are on sale - BS-VI Classic 350 single-channel ABS and BS-VI Classic 350 dual-channel ABS.

The new BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 single-channel ABS will compete with the much-capable Benelli Imperiale 400, whose BS-VI variant is yet to be launched, and the recently updated BS-VI Jawa and BS-VI Jawa 42.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Flying Flea & Royal Enfield Roadster trademark applications filed

In other news, Royal Enfield Meteor is undergoing some extensive final-stage testing. It could be launched sooner than expected.