Jawa and Jawa 42 get BS-VI upgrade and up to INR 10k price hike

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, has launched the BS-VI Jawa and BS-VI Jawa 42 at a starting price of INR 1.73 lakh* and INR 1.60 lakh* respectively.

The Jawa and Jawa 42 share the same 293 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. With the BS-VI upgrade, this engine now features India’s first cross port technology on a motorcycle. This has helped the bikes to retain their characteristic twin exhaust identity and meet emission standards while retaining similar power and torque numbers. The BS-IV version produced 27 BHP and 28 Nm of torque. The BS-VI version's outputs aren't out yet.

The Jawa motorcycles see a price hike in the range of INR 5,000-9,928. The company says that this is on account of the rapid increase in the cost of precious metals that are used in the catalytic converter and the rationalising of prices across colour variants.

BS-IV Jawa vs. BS-IV - Prices*

Colour Single ABS old price (INR) Single ABS new price (INR) Dual ABS old price (INR) Dual ABS new price (INR) Black 1,64,300 1,73,164 1,73,242 1,82,106 Grey 1,64,300 1,73,164 1,73,242 1,82,106 Maroon 1,64,300 1,74,228 1,73,242 1,73,242

BS-IV Jawa 42 vs. BS-VI Jawa 42 - Prices*

Colour Single ABS old price (INR) Single ABS new price (INR) Dual ABS old price (INR) Dual ABS new price (INR) Haley’s Teal 1,55,300 1,60,300 1,64,242 1,69,242 Comet Red 1,55,300 1,65,228 1,64,242 1,74,170 Galactic Green 1,55,300 1,65,228 1,64,242 1,74,170 Nebula Blue 1,55,300 1,65,228 1,65,228 1,74,170 Lumos Lime 1,55,300 1,64,164 1,64,242 1,64,242 Starlight Blue 1,55,300 1,60,300 1,64,242 1,69,242

While both the Jawa and Jawa 42 have been updated to BS-VI, the Jawa Perak has been BS-VI compliant right from the beginning. It has a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC motor that churns out 30 BHP of peak power and 31 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

*Ex-showroom