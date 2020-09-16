Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 price hiked once again

The Classic 350 was the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to receive its BS6 update. The more eco-friendly model of the 350cc motorcycle was launched back in January this year. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 got its first price hike in May. Now, its price has been increased once again.

Royal Enfield has silently increased the price of the Classic 350 BS6. All the models of the less polluting motorcycle now cost INR 1,837 more.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 Model Colour Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Single-channel ABS Chestnut Red, Ash, Mercury Silver, Redditch Red, Pure Black, and Ash INR 1,59,851 INR 1,61,688 INR 1,837 Dual-channel ABS Classic Black INR 1,67,780 INR 1,69,617 INR 1,837 Airborne Blue and Stormrider Sand INR 1,77,972 INR 1,79,809 INR 1,837 Gunmetal Grey INR 1,81,327 INR 1,83,164 INR 1,837 Chrome Black and Stealth Black INR 1,84,482 INR 1,86,319 INR 1,837

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 now has a starting price of INR 1.61 lakh*. It is available in a plethora of colour options including the Chrome Black, Classic Black, Stealth Black, Stormrider Sand, Airborne Blue and Gunmetal Grey, Chestnut Red, Ash, Mercury Silver, Redditch Red, Pure Black, and Ash. Out of these, the Stealth Black and Gunmetal Grey colour variants have alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres.

As expected, the price hike of the motorcycle brings no changes in the features and specifications along with it. So we get the same 346cc single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine which produces 19.1 bhp of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and generates 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It comes mated to a fuel injection system for better throttle response, improved fuel economy, and enhanced performance. The transmission here is a 5-speed gearbox.

The Classic 350 BS6 is not the only Royal Enfield motorcycle to receive a price hike. The prices of the Himalayan, Bullet 350, as well as Interceptor 650, have been increased, too.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi