Royal Enfield Classic 350 Visualised as a Proper Bagger - Rendering

An automotive artist called “eka_custom_designs” has given a Royal Enfield Classic 350 a visual makeover. The retro-styled motorcycle has been neatly transformed into a proper bagger that certainly demands attention. Let’s check out what all changes have been made to achieve this eye-catching rendering.

Starting from the front end, this Royal Enfield Classic 350 bagger rendering features a large windscreen that is one of the key elements of a bagger. It protects the rider from windblast, especially while cruising on highways at high speeds. The headlamp has been lowered down a bit to gel with the overall design of the motorcycle. It has also been given some chrome treatment. The spoke wheels have been replaced by alloy wheels that are fitted with disc brakes for improved braking performance. The front fender has been redesigned to be in sync with the theme.

The artist has fitted a differently-styled brown seat. We think it should have been placed a bit towards the rear so that the larger handlebar could have been at a proper distance from the rider, thus, providing a comfortable riding stance. The rear fender has been altered. It houses a new taillight cluster that is fitted on the lower end.

Adding to the overall bagger style is the hard case pannier. It appears to be of a decent capacity and hence, should be able to accommodate luggage for a short trip. The chrome-plated exhaust enhances the motorcycle’s overall blacked-out look. We can also find the use of chrome on the side turn signals. The rearview mirrors have been changed, too. They are now smaller in size and finished in chrome. The engine of the motorcycle has been left untouched. While it isn’t the most ideal motor for a bagger, it should be able to get the job done.

What do you think of this Royal Enfield Classic 350 bagger rendering? Share your views with us in the comment section below.

