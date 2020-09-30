Royal Enfield ready to participate in its 2nd American Flat Track race

Last month, history was made as Royal Enfield participated in its first-ever American Flat Track competition in the Production Twins class. Representing the Chennai-based company at the event was Johnny Lewis who raced the 650 Twins-based Royal Enfield Twins FT and shocked the field by finishing 3rd in the semi-finals and an incredible 6th place in the main race.

Now, Royal Enfield is ready to participate in its 2nd American Flat Track race that is scheduled to take place coming weekend at Dixie Speedway in Atlanta. Lewis has been working closely with the team to improve the performance of the Royal Enfield Twins FT. They have tested several new parts and setups in the motorcycle for this weekend’s event. The chassis continues to perform exceptionally well and certain improvements to the engine have also been made.

Speaking about the Royal Enfield Twins FT and the upcoming race, Johnny Lewis, Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield racer, said:

We’ve been able to make positive steps forward with the Twins FT in the last two weeks, and there is still much to learn. The team is still 100% focused on the development and we understand more every time we run the bike. We know what happened and the team are already hard at work on adjustments and new parts so we’re ready for the Atlanta Short Track event.

Lewis and his team will be joined by the participants of Royal Enfield’s Build Train Race (BTR) program at the Dixie Speedway. They will debut their Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 custom motorcycles as part of the Atlanta Short Track event. A special exhibition will take place during the weekend and fans will see the participants race each other in an eight-lap Main. As part of the program, Lewis will spend a day with all four women this week to help with their racecraft ahead of the weekend.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.