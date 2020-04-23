Pro women build four Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Flat Tracker bikes

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 have helped the Chennai-based motorcycle company to enhance its presence in the global market. There are no two ways about it. However, to further spread brand awareness on a big scale, Royal Enfield got associated with American Flat Track.

Earlier this year, Royal Enfield became an official OEM Partner of American Flat Track. Under this new partnership, it will showcase the Royal Enfield Twins FT as track-prep motorcycles at select rounds of the 2020 AFT season where visitors and fans will get a chance to view the bikes from up close.

Apart from the new partnership, Royal Enfield also announced itsBuild Train Race program under which four women were going to be selected to custom-build their own Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Flat Tracker and compete on them at select AFT events. Unfortunately, the Flat Track events have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the four women had already been selected for the Build Train Race program and they have completed their Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Flat Tracker bikes.

Following are the four shortlisted talented women and their custom-built Flat Trackers based on the Interceptor 650.

1. Melissa Paris

Melissa learned to ride motorcycles when she was 20. Soon after, she started racing on 125 cc and 250 cc bikes. She made her professional debut in the 2009 Daytona 200 and became the first woman to qualify for a World Supersport event. Melissa’s custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Flat Tracker looks fantastic. The bike has a redesigned frame to accommodate the single-seat and customised rear cowl. Melissa has also used a custom handlebar. The suspension set up is from Ohlins. The custom Royal Enfield Flat Tracker also has a special exhaust from S&S.

2. Andrea Lothrop

Andrea and her partner run and operate a DIY motorcycle club called Moto Revere in Canada. She knows a little something about the mechanics of motorcycles. Andrea is mostly working on bikes in her shop. She also has BFA in sculpture. For her custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Flat Tracker, Andrea has gone for a simplistic approach. She has slapped on a custom-built seat and handlebar. The side body panels of the motorcycle have been replaced by lightweight units. The bike also has S&S slip-ons. Other than that, Andrea has also used a purple paint job for aesthetics.

3. Lanakila MacNaughton

Lanakila MacNaughton is a Portland-based photographer and motorcyclist. She developed a passion for motorcycles in her early twenties. She started ‘The Women’s Moto Exhibit’ which is a travelling photo exhibition highlighting female motorcycle culture. Lana is one of Royal Enfield’s Brand Ambassadors and she usually rides a Himalayan. For her custom Flat Tracker, Lana kept things straightforward. Her custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 features number plates on the side and the front, S&S slip-ons, new flat track tyres and aftermarket rims. The handlebar is custom, too.

4. Jillian Deschenes

Jillian was born and raised just north of Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 2019, she won the District 23 AMA Flat Track women’s championship in only her second year of racing. She had also been selected to participate in a joint project between S&S Cycles and Royal Enfield, riding the S&S Flat Tracker Himalayan at the Speed Ranch in Viola, WI.

For her custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Flat Tracker, Jillian left no stone unturned. She used a custom fuel tank, seat, rear cowl, and handlebar. The pinstriping on the fuel tank and the Royal Enfield logo adds a vintage look to the motorcycle. The suspension on her build comes from Race Tech whereas the tyres are from Dunlop. The stock exhaust has been replaced by a full-system S&S system. Jillian’s Flat Tracker is the most extensive build among these four customised Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 bikes.

Since the Flat Track events have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, these skilled women might not get a chance to showcase their builds at the flat tracks. However, thanks to Royal Enfield’s Build Train Race program, their talent has now been recognised.

